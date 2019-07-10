“SLEEP” program helps people save on electric bills

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The city is doing something to give the Garden Hills neighborhood an energy boost.

It’s through a new initiative called “SLEEP.” It stands for safety, lighting, energy efficiency program. A group has been going door to door offering to help people make their homes more cost effective.

They’ve knocked on about 700 doors and many people have taken advantage of the free service.

Every time you turn on your light, it’ll cost you. Rick Langendorf with the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission (CCRPC) says, “I’d just like to see Garden Hills be as energy efficient and safe as possible.”

Langendorf is part of the team that’s making their way through the neighborhood. When they knock on doors, they come bearing free gifts. The Ameren ‘energy efficiency kit’ comes with four nine watt led bulbs, a power-saving strip, and aerated shower and sink faucets.

The CCRPC partnered with the city and Ameren to teach people how to make their homes more energy efficient. It doesn’t cost a penny, just a bit of your time.

Robert Phillips took advantage of the help when the team knocked on his door. They came in and changed old bulbs and sink faucets with new cost effective replacements.

After 33 years of upkeep in his house, Phillips was grateful to have a little help to spruce things up. He says, “Oh this is great. It benefits me for lower cost for sure with the newer bulbs and things.”

This kit is just a start of how this program can help. You can also fill out an application to be approved by the city to get a free replacement of the furnace, air conditioner, insulation and even a camera operated doorbell for security.

The team is out every Monday through Friday. They plan to start doing this on Saturdays through the end of the month.

If you want to learn more about energy efficiency in your home, there will be two workshops this week.

Ameren, Champaign Neighborhood Services, and the planning commission will host it. One will be on Thursday from 4:30-5:30 at night. The other is on Saturday from 9-10 in the morning at the Illinois Worknet office in Champaign.