Scam warning involves fliers

NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a possible scam targeting the community. Fliers have popped up around town promoting a demolition derby later this summer. The fliers may be spreading to other parts of Central Illinois.

Authorities are spreading the word on their Facebook page. There, they received more attention than they expected, including from surrounding towns. Fliers have been taken down and police have tracked down the suspect they think is responsible.

The investigation is ongoing, but officials are convinced this suspect may be responsible for other scams as well. The police chief says they’re not amused with the stunt but don’t believe any money was exchanged and there don’t seem to be any victims in the area.

However, if the investigation determines any money was exchanged, the suspect could face criminal charges. Fliers from the same suspect have been seen in other places including Villa Grove, Effingham and Cerro Gordo.

People who see suspicious fliers are encouraged to check the status of events with public officials and contact local authorities.