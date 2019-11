DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – – The Salvation Army is kicking off the season by hosting a Breakfast with Santa Tuesday morning.



This year, the Salvation Army will now accept Apple Pay at its Red Kettles. Bell ringers will be out in full force November 8 thru December 24. In 2018, the Salvation Army of Decatur set a goal of $475,000 for the season, which it surpassed with a final count of $485,000.