Rep. Davis unhappy with DIRECTV during blackout

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Congressman Rodney Davis, a Republican from Taylorville, expressed frustration with national cable company DIRECTV after the provider did not carry Sunday’s U.S. Women’s World Cup soccer match in parts of Central Illinois.

“I want to say I was extremely disappointed that there was a dispute over one of our local channels and my provider, DIRECTV,” Davis said on Monday afternoon.

“I couldn’t watch [the Women’s World Cup] yesterday. I actually had to listen to it streaming it on Sirius XM on a Bluetooth speaker. That is frustrating, because America deserved to see that and there are a lot of folks around here that did not get a chance to see it.

Davis said the U.S. Women’s team “really captured America’s attention,” and added that cable providers could face backlash from unsatisfied customers when they don’t carry local programming. The soccer match aired on another station, but DIRECTV is engaged in a similar standoff with WCIA.

“I want to make sure that the stations, and I talked to the [General Manager] of WCIA today, we talked about some of the issues that the local stations are facing. Those negotiations at the national level have an impact on citizens here. I don’t think it looks good for a lot of the providers. As a matter of fact, I bet there are a lot of folks who probably signed up for the seven-day subscription to Hulu or some other streaming device and may not go back to being a DIRECTV customer. Decisions like that, opportunities like that, they have consequences.”