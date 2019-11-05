Process to find abandoned dog a home

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– This past Saturday a dog was found trapped in a cage at Kaufman Lake. U of I Vet Med named her Poppy. We’ve received dozens of emails and messages from people interested in adopting Poppy. We have more information on the process.

She’s at animal control. Poppy is resting and not allowed to have much company for now. The director says she will stay at animal control for at least five days. She may go directly to the man who found her or a shelter like the Humane Society where she can be adopted. The man who found Poppy says he is still completely interested in adopting her.

Animal Control says the dog could possibly be held longer than five days at the facility depending on what happens during the investigation or if the dog is not stable enough to leave.

Champaign County Humane Society says they still have a lot of other animals that need to be adopted. Right now they have four dogs, 18 cats, and several small animals including 11 rabbits that need homes. You can search their website for available animals.