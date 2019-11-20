People living in apartment complex displaced

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) — Windcrest apartments on Edgebrook Dr. temporarily put tenants from one of their buildings in the Extended Stay America Hotel.

Champaign Neighborhood Services say the fire department responded to dangerous electrical issues last week.

They called an inspector to check it out. All four electrical meters were fried, leaving people who live there with no heat.

For that reason, Neighborhood Services condemned the building and asked property managers to make other living arrangements for their tenants.

One displaced tenant we spoke to says Windcrest management is not telling them when they can move back in. We contacted management, but they refused to comment.

“[Windcrest] had hoped to have it up and running within a week, bit it’s been a week now and that’s not happened,” says Champaign Neighborhood Services Inspector Tim Spear. “Our last information is that they have the Extended Stay booked through the Friday of this week, and they are likely going to extend that because they don’t expect to have it corrected by that date.”

Spear also told us that a total of 14 units in the building were occupied.

He says Windcrest is paying all hotel expenses.

However, that tenant we spoke to says management is expecting people to pay rent and bills for the apartments they are not currently living in.