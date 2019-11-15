Parents come together to address bus concerns

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– These moms say their children’s safety was put on the line. Now they’re coming together to make sure it doesn’t happen again. One of those women wants to take legal action against the Decatur School District. Her five year old was dropped off at the wrong bus stop on Monday.

Amanda Hammer says Monday was her daughter’s first time riding the bus. The 5 year old was left one block away from home. “The bus driver had asked my daughter is this your stop she said no. I don’t know. She said do you know how to get home,” said Hammer, “From what I’m hearing they just let her off the bus anyway. Anything could have happened to her. She could have been hit by a car. It was snowing. It was 22 degrees.” said Hammer. A college student saw her daughter and helped her get home. Iris Lewis-Beasley says she’s familiar with the fear. Last month she says her 5 year old was dropped off blocks away from his home.

When they found him walking in the street by himself. “He said I was afraid someone might get me,” said Lewis-Beasley. Now they want change. “I want common sense applied to policies and procedures regarding our kids,” said Lewis Beasley.

A statement from Decatur Public Schools says in part “We’re actively working to fix the problem with Alltown and establish new procedures.” Hammer says she met with the Head of Transportation for Decatur Public Schools and a representative with Alltown Bus Service, but she wasn’t satisfied with their solutions. Now she’s talking with an attorney. “Policy change to make sure nothing like this ever happens again,” said Hammer.

A statement from Decatur Public Schools says in part “Our goal is to make sure no child has to exit a school bus if not comfortable.” A Facebook group was started to gather support to change Decatur Public School’s bus policies.