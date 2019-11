SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Expected cold weather means no Veteran’s Day parade. The event was supposed to be on Monday, but organizers said they plan to reschedule it. They haven’t picked a date yet.

If you’re still interested in a Veteran’s Day event, there are several in the Springfield area, including at Camp Butler, Lincoln Land College Community Salute, and veterans can get in for free to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum.