MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is dead after a car and semi crashed Tuesday night.

State Police say it happened on U.S. 36 west of County Line Road. They say the car crossed into the semi’s path. Officers say the semi tried to get out of the way, but the car swerved back into its lane and hit the trick head-on.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene. Their name has not yet been given.