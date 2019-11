SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — The fire department has a new chief. Jason Dillingham was named to the position this week.

Dillingham is a Champaign native, and has 23 years of experience with fire and EMS. He also has several State Fire Marshal certifications. He currently works at the Champaign Fire Department as a Lietuenant, and is an instructor at the Illinois Fire Service Institute.

No word yet on when Dillingham will start as chief.