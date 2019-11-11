Multiple crashes close I-74

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Multiple car crashes have resulted in the I-74 eastbound lanes being closed at the Cunningham exit (184) in Urbana, officials say.

Illinois State Police said all traffic is being redirected through Urbana until further notice. They’re cautioning drivers to avoid the area as “all roadways are in poor condition due to the inclement weather.”

ISP District 10, as well as Illinois Department of Transportation and tow services, are “working to remove crashes” in that area and expect closures to last for about another hour.

Police said they are hoping to open eastbound traffic in the area around 4:30 p.m.

Between ISP districts 9 and 10, there have been “dozens” of crashes and calls to service through the day, with police saying that “due to the continued requests for assistance and calls for service… a definitive number” can’t be given yet.

Police are reminding drivers to avoid traveling today if it’s not necessary, as well as to drive carefully and slowly in the conditions.