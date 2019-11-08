More than $75,000 paid to superintendent’s fake company

BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — The former superintendent who is under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigations for alleged embezzlement from the Meridian Community School District also took money from the Bement school district, documents show.

Dan Brue used his position as superintendent of Bement schools to pay himself more than $75,000 between 2011 and 2013, according to documents obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request.

Brue became superintendent in Bement in 2009.

The dollar amounts paid to the company Brue created — called Ideal Consulting and Construction Services — range from figures as low as $925 to as high as $6,156.

Earlier this week, court documents revealed that Brue had created that company and allegedly used it pay himself via fake invoices during his tenure with Meridian schools.

Brue resigned from Bement schools in 2013 to assume the superintendency of Merdian schools.

Brue has already been accused of embezzling around $250,000 from that district, according to an FBI probable cause affidavit, which cited another district employee as the source of that tip.

The district employee, according to the affidavit, tipped off the school district’s auditors, who then prepared a summary of their findings in July.

According to court documents, Brue had set up a fake consulting company and submitted invoices to the Meridian school district, which the district paid.

On July 26, auditors “confronted Brue.”

“‘Brue confessed and stated, ‘I created… fake invoices and took the payments and deposited them into a PNC bank account in my name via mobile banking,'” the affidavit reads.

A federal judge in Urbana issued a search warrant for Brue’s Apple iPhone X after the FBI affidavit said the phone would likely include bank records, communication regarding possible embezzlement and information on the fake consulting company, among other things.

Brue resigned from the Meridian superintendency on July 26 — the same day school district auditors confronted him.

On Wednesday, current Bement superintendent Sheila Greenwood confirmed to WCIA that her district had submitted evidence for the FBI’s investigation.

Tony Brown, the Macon County Sheriff, said the department turned over the investigation to the FBI once it expanded to include Bement schools.

And while Brue also spent a brief time on the Bement village board, officials said they’ve not been contacted by law enforcement about the investigation.

This is a developing story.