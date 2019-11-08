Missing man found dead

MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Deputies say a missing man was found in Lake Petersburg.

43-year-old Kevin Pratt, of Oakford, was reported missing on Wednesday. He had last been seen on Tuesday night in rural Petersburg. Police used cell phone GPS data to help narrow their search area, which included Lake Petersburg in Menard County.

Sheriff’s deputies and IDNR Conservation Police searched the lake near Peach Road. Sonar and imaging equipment showed a vehicle at the bottom of the lake. Divers pulled out the vehicle. They also found Pratt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating.