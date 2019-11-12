Man identified in weekend shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A coroner has identified the Danville man who died after late-night Saturday shooting that also wounded another man.

Coroner Jane McFadden said the man who died was 20-year-old Just T. Daubaris. An autopsy was performed yesterday, McFadden said in a release.

Danville Police responded Saturday to a call from a male victim who told officers he was in his home in the 900 block of Hazel Street when three other men came into his home and attempted to rob him.

The victim told police he was able to run to another residence and get a ride to OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Danville.

It was while responding to that same residence that officer discovered the body of Daubaris, who appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim was later transported to Carle Hospital in Urbana where he remained in stable condition.

An investigation is on-going.

Anyone who has information regarding these crimes is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. You can also call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.