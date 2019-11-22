Man found with gun while crews respond to house fire

MILFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire crews were called out to a house fire. When they got there, they say they found a man with a gun.

It happened around 6:15 Thursday night at 1961 East 1100 North. Crews say fire was showing from the upstairs window.

While they were trying to put it out, they tried to go inside and say a man began to threaten a firefighter while holding a gun. Fire crews were cleared out and the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office was asked to respond. Deputies were able to secure the scene and go inside. They say they were able to get the man out of the home and take him to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.

Officials say there is evidence of shots fired inside the home. The fire marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire.