Teenager charged with murder for shooting death

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager originally arrested for a home invasion has been charged with murder.

The Vermilion County State’s Attorney said Lamont Davis, 18, was involved in the shooting death of 20-year-old Justin Daubaris on November 10 on Hazel Drive. A 23-year-old man was also shot that night, but he survived.

Davis was arrested Wednesday and arraigned Friday. The state’s attorney said the murder and home invasion charges are related to the Monday night shooting.

Davis is being held on a $5 million bond.