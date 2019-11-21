Lock your cars

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)— There have been car break-ins and stolen cars in counties across Central Illinois. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office says there’s a way to prevent this. Lock your car doors. We rode along with a deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. He says this time of year there are more break ins because it gets darker sooner. He says people are taking gps devices, lose change, checkbooks, car stereos, and laptops and even cars.

People keep their spare keys in the car and they wake up and their vehicle is gone. The deputy says he believes people think because they’re in small towns or it hasn’t happened to them before that they won’t become a target.