Last day of tax amnesty program

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Friday, November 15 is the last day for residents who incurred tax liabilities over a 7-year-span to be eligible for a one-time tax amnesty program. The program covers tax liabilities from July 1, 2011 through June 30, 2018. Eligible taxpayers who pay their liabilities in full will be able to get penalties and interest waived.

Governor Pritzker worked with the General Assembly to add the tax amnesty program to this year’s fiscal budget. The Governor’s Office of Management and Budget estimates the program will recover $175 million in outstanding tax liabilities.

In order to participate, the Illinois Department of Revenue says taxpayers must:

Pay all outstanding tax on an amnesty qualifying period in order to have eligible penalties and interest waived.

File an original return in addition to making a full payment of tax due if they didn’t file during the original period.

Send an amended tax return and full payment due if they want to report changes to previously filed returns

Not all tax penalties are eligible. The following liabilities and penalties are excluded:

Taxes not collected by the IDOR, such as property or local government taxes

Certain fees, including bad check fees and outside collection agency fees

If you are participating in the program, you can bring the return and supporting documents and payments to any IDOR office or mail it to the IDOR at the address on the return. Payments should be made to the Illinois Department of Revenue. Anything sent in the mail must be postmarked no later than November 15, 2019.

