PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA)– A man is bringing back an old tradition. Victor Johnson is decorating his home for Christmas. Johnson said he started learning how to do Christmas light displays when he was a kid. The family started small, and it grew over the years. Now they have 140 thousand Christmas lights synchronized to music. Johnson Says it’s a process that takes time to complete.

This year there will be a new song added to the list. The decorations are expected to be complete by Thanksgiving night.