Harassment allegations at school for the Deaf

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois School for the Deaf has placed an employee on paid leave after allegations of sexual harassment toward staffers, the Illinois Department of Human Services confirmed.

According to a letter sent to parents from ISD superintendent Julee Nist earlier this week, the state is “conducting a full review of the employee’s interactions with staff and students.”

In the meantime, the employee will remain off-campus, Nist wrote.

The letter did not specify the employee’s name and did not mention any inappropriate behavior toward students.

