RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The village will look a little different now thanks to a group of shop owners. The Rantoul Beautification Committee raised money for 50 American and six military flags to line the streets downtown. The group formed in December as a way to revamp the community.

One member says the flags are just the start of a new Rantoul. The committee also commissioned a mural painted on Tanner Street with more spots for three more murals to come from the high school’s art department.