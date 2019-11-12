Food and drink tax may rise

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Food and beverage purchases in Urbana could see a slight increase in cost.

City council members are weighing their options to help close a financial gap between a balanced and deficit budget in Urbana — and one of those options could be an increase in the food and beverage tax from 1.5 percent to 2 percent.

They’ll hear about that proposal at tonight’s regularly-scheduled city council meeting.

The increase is small — and limited mostly to food purchased “for immediate consumption,” meaning most groceries are excluded — but city officials say if it were approved, it would generate an extra $400,000 in revenue for the general fund.

Currently, officials estimate a deficit of $875,000 for fiscal year 2021.

Champaign city council members earlier this summer approved their own food and beverage tax increase that raised that amount from .5 percent to 2.5 percent.

Urbana’s rate is comparable to other area rates, with Decatur, Bloomington, Normal and Peoria maintaining a two percent tax rate on such purchases as well.

The other two revenue-increasing options Urbana officials are weighing include making Airbnb and other similar businesses subject to the hotel/motel tax, as well as the already-approved option of implementing a three percent tax on cannabis products come January 1.

Council members are slated to vote on the proposed tax increase at their next meeting on November 18.