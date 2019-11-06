FBI investigating superintendent

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations is taking over an investigation into a former superintendent of Meridian Community schools.

Dan Brue has been accused of embezzling around $250,000 from that district, according to an FBI probable cause affidavit, which cited another district employee as the source of that tip.

The district employee, according to an FBI affidavit, tipped off the school district’s auditors, who then prepared a summary of their findings in July.

According to court documents, Brue had set up a fake consulting company and submitted invoices to the Meridian school district, which the district paid.

On July 26, auditors “confronted Brue.”

“‘Brue confessed and stated, ‘I created… fake invoices and took the payments and deposited them into a PNC bank account in my name via mobile banking,'” the affidavit reads.

A federal judge in Urbana issued a search warrant for Brue’s Apple iPhone X after the FBI affidavit said the phone would likely include bank records, communication regarding possible embezzlement and information on the fake consulting company, among other things.

Brue resigned from the Meridian superintendency on July 26 — the same day school district auditors confronted him.

Prior to joining Meridian, Brue also spent a four-year stint with the Bement school district.

On Wednesday, current Bement superintendent Shelia Greenwood confirmed to WCIA that her district had submitted evidence for the FBI’s investigation.

The district began looking into Brue’s time leading Bement schools and found financial improprieties, although Greenwood on Wednesday declined to specify the amount of money involved.

Tony Brown, the Macon County Sheriff, said the department turned over the investigation to the FBI once it expanded to include Bement schools.