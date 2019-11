VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A domestic violence shelter received a large donation after two groups held a month long drive.

The Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office and Witzel Enterprises collected the items last month. The drive was hosted at McDonald’s locations across the county.

People donated cleaning products, towels, diapers, and other items. Everything went to the Y Domestic Violence and Transitional Shelter.