District working on new procedures after student left at wrong bus stop

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The school district said they are putting new procedures in place after a kindergartner was dropped off at the wrong bus stop on Monday in the snow.

They said the bus driver called Alltown Bus Services after realizing what happened to the five-year-old, and the family called the school district. The Decatur School District Director of Operations met with both the family and bus company on Wednesday to talk through what happened. They said they’re working with Alltown to make sure this never happens again, and said if a student isn’t comfortable getting off the bus, they don’t have to.