FILE – In this Feb 23, 1945 file photo, U.S. Marines of the 28th Regiment, 5th Division, raise the American flag atop Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima, Japan. The Marine Corps has corrected the identify of another of the men who were photographed raising the American flag at Iwo Jima during World War II. The Marines said Thursday that after questions were raised by private historians who studied photos and films, it determined that Cpl. Harold P. Keller was among the six men who raised the flag. The Marines say Pfc. Rene Gagnon had helped in the effort but for decades was mistakenly identified by the Marines as one of the flag-raisers. (AP Photo/Joe Rosenthal, File)

LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three Central Illinois brothers who died in World War II will be honored this Veterans Day. There will be a dedication of the Gaultney Brothers Memorial Highway on Monday. It will be the stretch of I-74 through the city.

Ralph, Leonard, and David Gaultney all grew up there. They were all killed in the line of duty while serving in the Pacific Ocean.

The dedication will be at 2:00 p.m. at the Le Roy American Legion.