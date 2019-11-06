County jail to close down

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly two months after receiving word that the county’s jail would no longer be covered by the Illinois Counties Risk Management Trust, county board members have announced a closing date for the Edgar County Jail.

Around midnight on December 1, the county’s jail operations will cease, forcing the county to plan just how they’ll transport inmates to other facilities.

That collaboration will be split among at least five different county sheriffs, but the details are still being worked out.

County board president Jeff Voigt said the county has upped a budget line for prisoner housing and transportation to $383,000 in anticipation.

In the meantime, county board members will be tasked with modernizing the 100-plus-year old building so that it can be in compliance with Illinois Department of Corrections standards.

IDOC evaluations over the past several years have cited the Edgar County Jail for numerous violations — not separating prisoners, maintaining unclean facilities, not having enough staff and not having a mental health professional on-call, among them.

Staff were also cited for performing strip searches on inmates who were at the jail for minor infractions.

Voigt said facilities issues can often be traced back to the age of certain parts of the building.

“The buildings are old,” he said. “The jail was built in three different sections: the first one was built in 1891 and the other two in the 1970s or ’80s. They built them for the corrections requirements then. Now, in 2019, those have all changed.”

The conditions and staffing levels were bad enough this year, insurers said, to jeopardize the county’s ability to keep their facility insured.

On Monday, county board members publicized the announcement at a regularly-scheduled board meeting.

Because the building needs updating, Voigt said, the county will have to raise additional money to pay for the updates over the course of the next year.

That means the county could be considering a possible referendum or a sales tax to raise the funds.

This is a developing story.