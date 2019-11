ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several Central Illinois communities will be recognized in this year’s Governor’s Hometown Awards.

Winners include:

Colfax for its ‘Restoration Project’

Mattoon and its ‘Fit 2 Serve Community Bridges’

Urbana received an honorable mention for the park district’s ‘advisory committee,’ and Vermilion County is nominated for the ‘Step Up’ Program.

The awards will be given out at the Governor’s Mansion on November 14.