Central Illinois veteran helps others as a nurse on the Greater Peoria Honor Flight

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — A Central Illinois nurse and military veteran spends his time helping other veterans in need.

Not only does Tom Myers do this here at home, he also travels with the Greater Peoria Honor Flight.

Jack McSherry, a World War II paratrooper, served our country in the ’40s. Come 2018, he finally decided to go on the Greater Peoria Honor Flight.

“It’s so organized,” said Jack McSherry. “I mean, it’s just fabulous.”

McSherry said the flights to and from Central Illinois wouldn’t be possible without the help of in flight nurses, like his friend Tom Myers.

“The nurses that were on there were fabulous and for one reason they’re there to help you but, they’ll do anything else,” said McSherry.

“I think it’s wonderful that Central Illinois has come to provide a great, more than a service, for our veterans to help pay back to everyone so that we can be here and do what we do today and thank them for their service,” said Myers.

The Greater Peoria Honor Flight allows veterans from the region to experience the numerous memorials our nation’s capitol houses. Myers has been a nurse on 13 flights. He said he does it so all veterans have the chance to see Washington D.C.

“This trip really makes a difference for them,” said Myers. “It really sets things to the most memorable thing that they could ever go to.”

McSherry said no matter where they served all veterans are worthy of the experience.

“I think they deserve it,” said McSherry. “I still fall back on the fact that I was stateside, but they still deserve it.”