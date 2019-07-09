Cats crowding community

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman says the town is overrun with cats and she wants something done about it. Douglas County Animal Control officials say they don’t have enough space to hold all the strays so they’re asking for the community’s support to get the animals off the street.

Workers at the shelter say they have so many cats coming in they sometimes have to take them home just so the animals have a place to stay. One woman says her neighbors have seen dozens near an area plant.

Animal control officials say they’ve had complaints of cats near Libman’s Manufacturing, but it’s not just there. It’s all over the county. The shelter has six kennels, holding up to 10-cats each.

One woman says her neighbor has seen as many as 50 cats during the winter. Animal control workers say they want pet owners to have their cats spayed and neutered to control the population.

There is something others can do to help as well: adopt. They want people who have the space and want to take in a cat to think about doing it. They could really use the support.

Animal control says they usually see a spike in cats and kittens this time of year and it’s an issue shelters around the country experience.