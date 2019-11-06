Casino coming to Indiana

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WCIA) — It’s official: Terre Haute is getting a casino. A referendum passed Tuesday night with 64 percent. Potential operators can start submitting applications to the city through December.

The state will select an operator in either January or February.

Danville’s casino operator Haven Gaming says they have “no fear” about the idea of Terre Haute having a casino. They say they carefully analyzed all competition when making projections about Danville’s casino. The Danville casino is projected to bring in $300 million by their fifth year.

“We are extremely confident with our Haven Gaming Team of professionals and with the creative design of our Danville Casino-Resort. It will be amazing. It will make Danville proud. There will be no other casino-resort like it in the Midwest. We will set the bar for excellence in gaming,” said General Counsel (Gaming Attorney) Scott Sypolt.