URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman is okay after she was hit by a bullet that went through her house Wednesday night. It happened near Tremont and Goodwin Avenue.

Police said a 40-year-old woman was sitting at home when a bullet traveled through several things in her home, slowing down before it hit her. There was also a hole in the blanket she was wearing from the bullet.

A total of three houses were hit by gunfire. Police are still investigating.