Bradley Street bridge project delayed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One construction project is running into delays. The Bradley bridge over I-57 was originally scheduled for completion today, but that’s being pushed into December. IDoT leaders say it’s a mixture of the weather and some scheduling issues leading to delays.

The contractors already got three days more as an extension because of the rain in April and May. That means Monday was the new completion date, but that’s not going to happen either. They’re hoping to finish it in the first week of December. Prospect bridge is also expected to be finished within the next two weeks. The goal is to have it done before the holiday shopping season. Next year will be big for IDoT construction.

“I’m sure that the frustrations will grow, and I understand that, but I hope people will be patient with us, and I think they’ll enjoy the project after it’s done, but it just takes some time and we’re pushing as hard as we can to get there,” said IDoT Supervising Construction Field Engineer Jason Smith.

Right now, workers are pouring concrete on both sides of the bridge. They’re also working on the storm sewer and sidewalks. Some new additions drivers will notice are new turn lanes and lighting improvements.

It will be working on University Avenue in front of Carle, reconstructing the Mattis structures over I-74 and I-57 and the structure on U.S. 150 on Bloomington Road over I-57.