Boys and Girls club kids have dinner with Illinois football team

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Kids from the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club got a big surprise Tuesday night. They had dinner with the Illinois football team. The kids also got to tour the stadium and check out the field.

While it meant a lot to the kids, it was also good for the players.

“They really like to engage with the kids,” said Sam Banks, Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club Executive Director. “I think they like being seen as mentors for the kids and so you can kind of see that regard that they have for the kids and the kids for them, when they came down the stairs and the kids ran up to them and asked for their autographs, to sign their shirts and everything. It’s pretty special.”

The Illinois Athletic Department and Coach Lovie Smith came up with the idea.

The kids also left with Thanksgiving Turkeys courtesy of Meijer.