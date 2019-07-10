Books back where they belong

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — All of the more than 200 books removed from a local prison in January have been returned. It’s thanks to the diligent efforts by the Education Justice Project (EJP).

Leaders spoke in a hearing before the Illinois House of Representatives Public Safety Committee in favor of returning those books. The books were almost all related to race. They were taken from the University of Illinois Library at the Danville Correctional Center.

IDOC released the following statement in response: