Books back where they belong

Books removed

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — All of the more than 200 books removed from a local prison in January have been returned. It’s thanks to the diligent efforts by the Education Justice Project (EJP).

Leaders spoke in a hearing before the Illinois House of Representatives Public Safety Committee in favor of returning those books. The books were almost all related to race. They were taken from the University of Illinois Library at the Danville Correctional Center.

IDOC released the following statement in response:

The Illinois Department of Corrections values its partnership with the University of Illinois and the many volunteers who demonstrate immeasurable dedication to the Education Justice Project. In June, all but four of the original books were returned by EJP, as well as 50 additional publications. All books have been reviewed, approved, and placed back on the shelves. IDOC acknowledges the situation should have been handled differently. As a result, we are hiring a volunteer coordinator, reviewing our publication review policy, and instituting an appeal process for disapproved publications.”

