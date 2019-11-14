Athletic director raise, contract extension OK-d

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — A three-year contract extension and pay raise for University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign athletic director Josh Whitman received the go-ahead from trustees Thursday morning.

Whitman, hired in 2016 at a base salary of $600,000 annually, will remain contracted with the university until 2024 — beyond the original 2021 date set— and his starting rate will move to $750,000.

That number is slated to climb by $25,000 each year, putting Whitman at $850,000 by 2024.

During Thursday’s meeting, chairman Donald Edwards said that “sometimes there is a narrative out there that the board of trustees does not care about athletics.”



“We care about our athletic programs,” Edwards said. “There is no activity that can contribute to the unity and spirit on our college campuses other than athletics. Make no mistake about it: when we speak of athletics at our university, we want our university to be the best in class, academically.”

Edwards said the raise and contract extension had been awarded to Whitman for doing his job “with excellence and integrity.”

The terms of the new contract begin November 15.

According to a university press release, Whitman joined the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2016 after serving as director of athletics at Washington University in St. Louis.

He graduated from Urbana-Champaign with both a bachelor’s degree in finance and a law degree. Whitman also was a four-year starter on the football team at Urbana-Champaign and later played parts of four seasons in the NFL.

In other meeting news, the UI system is requesting $697.3 million in operating funds from the state — up 12 percent from last year’s request.

“This request seeks to build on the increased budgetary support we’ve seen from the state since the budget impasse and to continue the development of the next-generation workforce that Illinois requires,” Killeen said. “This robust investment would also help fuel the pioneering research and discovery that takes on and solves the problems facing society.”

Officials said the additional funding request would aid the UI’s efforts to “attract and retain faculty to meet the demand created by growing enrollment.”

Of the appropriations requested for operations, $50.9 million would go toward faculty salary improvement and $10 million would be directed toward the UI’s five-year plan to recruit additional faculty.

“We’ve been stagnant in many ways,” vice president of academic affairs Barbara Wilson said. “We’re proposing (that) $10 million from the state so we can grow our faculty net over the year.”

Wilson said the UI’s goal is 500 faculty hires.

The UI system’s budget will also request $725.5 million for building projects — $303.4 million of which will go toward repair and renovation on each of the three campuses. An addition to the School of Art and Design at the UIUC would account for $241.1 million of that money.

Trustees also approved “a series of recommendations by a system-wide task force that spend the last year” creating the new policies aimed at preventing sexual misconduct.

Among the resolutions approved are restrictions on faculty-student relationships, “require background checks for sexual misconduct in hiring and prohibiting separation agreements with departing employees that call for withholding any sexual misconduct firings against them.”

“These recommendations reflect our commitment to healthy relationships and safe campus communities where everyone can study, work, learn and explore – free from sexual misconduct or harassment in any form,” Kileen said. “I am grateful to the members of the task force for sharing their time and talents to push us toward our ambitious goals.”

The move comes at a time in which the UI system has said NPR Illinois reporters cannot promise confidentiality to sources who wish to speak to them about university sexual misconduct. Instead, the UI is terming them “responsible employees,” meaning if they hear allegations, they must forward the information to someone higher up at the university.

NPR Illinois has reported on several instances of faculty, sexual misconduct toward students, including most recently the case of Gary Xu.

At Thursday’s meeting, representatives from the American Civil Liberties Union, Better Government Association and NPR Illinois spoke against the UI’s move.