19-month-old’s death ruled a homicide

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Macon County coroner’s jury has determined the death of 19-month-old Jayden Comage was a homicide.

The child died at home of asphyxia due to smothering and compression of the neck, according to the coroner’s office.

Police arrested 25-year-old Jessica Logan, the boy’s mother, on October 23. Comage died earlier that month on October 7.

Logan faces a first-degree murder charge.

In the official police report, officers noted that Logan was crying and outwardly upset when they responded to the family’s home in the 600 block of Leafland street. But, they noted, there were “no visible tears” and her emotional response appeared not to be “genuine.”

Logan told police her son had been suffering from pneumonia and she found him cold and unresponsive.

She said he was lying face down, tangled in his crib sheets when she went to give him medicine.

Police said they found discrepancies the more they spoke to Logan, including whether or not she performed CPR. By the time police had arrived to the family’s house, Comage had died and no life-saving measures were performed.

Police also noted that Logan took out a life insurance policy on her son and tried to cash it the day he died.

The report also said she had searched online for information on how to suffocate someone.

Officials with the Department of Child and Family Services said that they have had “prior involvement” with the family.

Logan will go to court for a pre-trial hearing on January 7.

