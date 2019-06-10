Dillman Bros

Commercial Roofing

The Dillman Brothers repair roofs, replace roofs, and install roofs in Champaign, IL, Bloomington, IL, Peoria, IL and their surrounding areas. We’ve been repairing roofs, installing roofs, and replacing roofs since 1972, we know what we’re doing.

We have a wide selection of singles for your roofing project. Our roof installers are experts at meeting your roofing needs and recommending the best roofing solution for a leak free and healthy roof system that will last several years. Our roofing materials are backed by a manufacture warranty and our installation is backed by our standard 5 year craftsmanship warranty. Extended warranties available.

We are a certified roofing contractor (through GAF and CertainTeed) who is fully licensed, bonded and insured to replace roofs, install roofs and repair roofs. You don’t need to worry about a thing – with over 120 years combined experience you can rest assured that we will select the right materials and deliver the perfect roofing solution for your roofing needs.

Contact us today to learn more about our roofing services or get a quick quote for your roofing project right now.

Roofing in Champaign, Bloomington and Peoria

Here are some examples of the types of services we provide in regards to roofing in Champaign, Bloomington and Peoria:

Roofing tear-off

Re-roofing

Leak free roofing repairs

Emergency roofing response and roof repair

Preventative Maintenance for roofs

Roof inspection

Roofing estimates

