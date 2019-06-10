DACC Overview

Danville Area Community College is a public two-year college located in Danville, Illinois. DACC was founded in 1946 and has grown into an independent college servingabout 8,000 students per year in over 1,500 unique courses. Students at DACC are enrolled in programs and courses including: college transfer, occupational degrees and certificates, re-training, skill development, customized training or areas of special interest.

DACC is located at 2000 East Main Street in Danville, Vermilion County, Illinois. At the intersection of Interstate 74 and Illinois Route 1, Danville is 125 miles south of Chicago, 35 miles east of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and 90 miles west of Indianapolis, Indiana.

DACC is located on an attractive 75-acre campus on the south-east side of Danville, acquired from the Veterans Administration in 1965. Several of the existing buildings, constructed around the turn of the century, were renovated; partial funding for this renovation was provided by generous public support of the Danville Junior College Foundation Drive in 1965.

Mission Statement

Danville Area Community College is committed to being a recognized leader in providing quality, innovative and adaptive programs and services which meet the life-long academic, cultural and work force needs of our diverse community.

Core Values

Integrity Trusting relationships and an ethical reputation with all of our key stakeholder groups, students, faculty,employees, community, business, other educational institutions, government).

Excellence Consistently achieving exceptional results that delight our key stakeholder groups.

Communication Positive and productive relationships and environment for all of our key stakeholder groups.