Tips on How To Boost Your Immune System Against COVID-19

Covid19 has brought many disruptions to everyday life, from closed businesses and cancelled life events, to extra care when it comes to sanitation and our health.

Suggestions from the CDC have called for people across the earth to social distance to help limit the spread of the virus. Unfortunately, there will still be some who contract COVID-19 and for those with compromised immune systems, it has been proven they will suffer more symptoms than those who are young and healthy. So how do we ensure that our body is at its top strength even if we do contract the disease?

Here is a simple method you can easily remember to use to help strengthen your immune system

It’s called NEWSTART and it’s developed by NEWSTART Lifestyle Program

NUTRITION

“N” stands for nutrition. A healthy diet goes a long way in not only giving your immune system a boost, but also steers you away from those things which can weaken it. More on that later. Fruits and vegetables give your body some of the essential vitamins and minerals it needs to fight off disease. At the same time you can take daily supplements and vitamins to tag team with your diet to stay healthy. Vitamin C is great for strengthening the immune system, while zinc has been known to fight off viruses of all kinds and could serve as a similar weapon against COVID-19…. Oh, and one of my favorites, Olive Leaf Extract, which is taken for its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and anti-viral properties.

EXERCISE

On to “E” now. “E” stands for exercise which also boosts your immune system. Whether that’s going for a run, a bike ride, or doing anything active. Just remember to not over exert yourself, because that can work to suppress your immune system.

WATER

Next is “W” for Water. Make sure to drink enough water daily to keep yourself hydrated. A popular suggestion is to take your body weight and to drink half of that number in ounces. For example, if you weigh 140 pounds, then you would try to drink 70 ounces of water daily.

SUNLIGHT

“S” stands for Sunlight. This is our main supplier of vitamin D which is key in regulating a healthy immune system. Our body produces this vitamin naturally when our skin is exposed to sunlight. According to an article from Harvard Health though, during the months outside of summer for those of us living at latitudes above 37 degrees north (or north of the Missouri/Kentucky southern borders), the sun angle is not quite high enough to allow our bodies to make the necessary vitamin D, so supplements are often advised.

TEMPERANCE

We move on to “T” which is for Temperance. This step suggests that we should use those items that are good for us in moderation, and try to avoid those things which are bad such as excessive sugar, alcohol, and caffeine which work to weaken the immune system.

AIR

“A” is our next letter representing Air. Fresh clean air is also key factor in keeping your immune system strong.

REST

“R” is for Rest. Without proper sleep, our bodies defense mechanism can be severely compromised. The National Sleep Foundation recommends between 7 to 9 hours per day for adults.

TRUST

And having a healthy mind is just as important as having a healthy body, which brings me to my last letter “T” for trust. Trust in a higher power, or perhaps trust in family and friends, or just having a positive attitude so that your body can feed off of that positive energy and really give that immune system a good boost. Well I’m going to head back to that letter “N” for Nutrition. Great meal on the way for me and I’m going to get right to it.

– Meteorologist Adam Claibon