Leading the Way: Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana’s mayor is asking federal officials to think of local governments when considering COVID-19 aid.

WCIA met with Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin Tuesday afternoon. She says although local governments are the ones taking care of people, so far, they haven’t received any direct aid.

Despite this, Marlin says they’ve been able to keep things going during this crisis.

They’ve moved forward with a number of projects and were able to maintain essential services

“We were in a stronger position to weather this pandemic than we would have been a few years ago,” she says. “We spent the first 3 years erasing our structural deficit, we had rebuilt our emergency reserves, we had restored our pension funding. A year ago this month, we had our best financial forecast in years.”

Marlin adds the city’s recovery will depend on how much help it gets — but no matter what, it will take years and Urbana won’t be the same city it was before.