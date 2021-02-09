Leading the Way: Rantoul

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — New job opportunities could be coming to Champaign County.

WCIA 3 met with Rantoul Mayor Charles Smith, for our “Leading the Way” series. He said the Village is focusing on three big issues right now: Vaccination efforts, the budget and economic development.

He said although COVID-19 has hit some industries hard, like the hospitality industry, others are expressing interest in coming to Illinois. The Village is regularly fielding questions about land availability on the corridor of I-57, I-72 and 74, as well as the former Air Force base.

“On a weekly basis, we have five or six calls about factories, industries, different types of interest from all over the United States, asking questions, wanting to know more about sites. Some people have been here to visit, so that’s creating a lot of interest,” said Smith.

He also said some of the village’s industries are expanding, including Rantoul Foods.