Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Capitol News
Your Local Election HQ
Leading The Way
Agriculture News
The Morning Show
Destination Illinois
National News
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
State Police follow speeding epidemic
Top Stories
David Weber inducted into Hall of Fame
Police investigate shots fired
Coroner identifies man killed in crash
Date set for murder trial
Weather
Severe Weather Center
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Outlook
Mattex Weather Garden
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Wall
Target 3
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Friday Football Fever
Athlete Of The Week
The Big Game
Top Stories
HS Scoreboard (11/25/19)
Top Stories
Different feel around Thanksgiving practices for Illini this year
Top Stories
Illini volleyball out to improve resume in final week of season
Cockburn sweeps Big Ten weekly honors
Your Illini Nation (11/25/19)
Three area teams still alive for state football title
ciLiving
Community
Calendar
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
WCIA 3 Day of Giving 2019
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
Home for the Holidays
AARP – Illinois Secure Choice
Ask An Expert
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Let It Snow Sweepstakes
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Out of the Rain Sweepstakes
Birthday Smiles
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Contest Winners List
Watch
3 News Now
Video Center
Broadcasts
Capitol Connection
Search
Search
Search
Kids to Know
Kid to Know’s “seasonal” name defines her spirit!
Kids to Know ring it & sing it for Salvation Army
Kids to Know make up Girl Scout troop
Kid to Know is surely Someone’s Hero!
Kid to Know takes passions to “next level”
More Kids to Know Headlines
Kid to Know helps others fight cancer
Our Town Kid to Know is family’s hope
Kid to Know has unique perspective
Kid to Know masters mechanics of music
Kid to Know has quite the charisma!
Kid to Know celebrates birthday by saving lives
Kid to Know whistles while he works!
Kid to Know is “stuffed” with love!
Kid to Know has serious giddyup & go!
Kid to Know plans to leave colorful legacy
Don't Miss
Board takes aim at public safety positions
Don’t Miss Auto Racing Challenge 2019
Don’t Miss Morning Mug Club
Don’t Miss Weather Pix
Don’t Miss Stay Connected
Don’t Miss Viewers Club
WCIA 3’s From The Vault