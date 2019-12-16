Breaking News
Suspect in double homicide investigation dead
1  of  60
Closings
All EIASE programs Altamont CUSD#10 Arcola CUSD #306 Arthur Christian School Arthur School CUSD #305 Casey-Westfield CUSD #C-4 CCAR Industries Central A&M Cerro Gordo School District #100 Champaign Unit 4 Charleston CUSD #1 Charleston Head Start Cowden-Herrick CUSD #3A Cumberland Unit 77 Decatur Public Schools District #61 Dial-A-Ride-Coles County Dieterich Effingham Schools Georgetown-Ridge Farm Greenview School District Heritage School District Immanuel Lutheran Early Childhood Center Jacksonville District #117 LSA Decatur Marshall Martinsville Mattoon Head Start Mattoon Public Schools Meridian Morrisonville CUSD #1 MSD of Warren County (Ind.) Mt. Zion Neoga New Berlin Oakland Okaw Valley Schools Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Pana Unit 8 Paris-Crestwood Pawnee School District #11 Pleasant Plains Sangamon Valley Shelbyville Shiloh South Fork School District 14 Springfield Concordia Lutheran School & Pre-School Springfield Public Schools SPRINGFIELD SCHOOLS St. Patrick in Decatur St. Teresa in Decatur Stewardson-Strasburg Sullivan Sullivan Senior Center Taylorville Schools Teutopolis Schools Tri-City CUSD #1 Tuscola Urbana School District Villa Grove District WILLIAMSVILLE

PHOTOS: Crews work to complete Olympic venues in Tokyo

Japan 2020
Posted: / Updated:

TOKYO, JAPAN – DECEMBER 04: People walk past the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, one of the venues for the 2020 Olympics, on December 4, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

TOKYO (NEXSTAR) — Crews are working to complete venues ahead of next summer’s Olympic games in Tokyo, Japan.

The following images were captured the first week of December and made available via Getty Images:

A report released last year by the national government’s Board of Audit said Japan is likely to spend $25 billion overall to prepare for the games. This is public money, except for the $5.6 billion operating budget.

Tokyo projected total costs of about $7.5 billion in its winning bid for the games in 2013.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss