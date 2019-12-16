Japan 2020

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
27°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Capitol Connection
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Leading The Way
Agriculture News
The Morning Show
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
District reduces bus services
Top Stories
Monday school closings
Suspect in double homicide investigation dead
Snow falling fast, plows working to keep up
Park District cancels Zoo Lights due to weather
Target 3
Investigative Reporting-Contact Us
Top Stories
Syverson donors, business partner win big in casino deal
Top Stories
WATCH: Video store arrest leaves officers injured
Top Stories
Secretary of State drops Auto Mall investigation
School tech coordinator admits role in equipment “loss”
‘Geez, Bill:’ Plummer says Brady offered him ethics post if he’d agree to back off ethics reform
Cullerton’s complicated exit: disgruntled aide muzzled after money went missing
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Winter Weather Outlook
Kidcaster
Mattex Weather Garden
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Round Number Two Starts This Afternoon
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7 Day Forecast
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: More Snow Monday Afternoon
Snow falling fast, plows working to keep up
Round 1 Done, Round 2 Monday
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Friday Football Fever
Athlete Of The Week
The Big Game
Top Stories
Time off beneficial for Illini football
Top Stories
Myles sets Illini freshman single game rebound record, Illini fold Aces
Top Stories
Jones returns to court for Illini
Illini dethrone Monarchs
Past Illini struggles make bowl game sweeter
HS Scoreboard (12/13/19)
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
End of Year Fitness Program with Blended Balance Fitness
Top Stories
Holiday Entertaining with Aldi
Top Stories
Sounds of the Season with The Other Guys
Holiday Getaway to Chicago
‘Oh what fun’ inside Merrybeth Farm Carriage Services
Doug Wilson to Host “I Remember Christmas”
Community
Calendar
Home and Garden Expo
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
Toys for Tots 2019 Toy Drive
WCIA 3 Day of Giving 2019
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
Home for the Holidays
AARP – Illinois Secure Choice
Ask An Expert
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Let It Snow Sweepstakes
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Viewers Club
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Morning Mug Club
Out of the Rain Sweepstakes
Birthday Smiles
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Contest Winners List
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
62
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
All EIASE programs
1
of
/
62
Closings
Altamont CUSD#10
2
of
/
62
Closings
Arcola CUSD #306
3
of
/
62
Closings
Arthur Christian School
4
of
/
62
Closings
Arthur School CUSD #305
5
of
/
62
Closings
Casey-Westfield CUSD #C-4
6
of
/
62
Closings
CCAR Industries
7
of
/
62
Closings
Central A&M
8
of
/
62
Closings
Cerro Gordo School District #100
9
of
/
62
Closings
Champaign Unit 4
10
of
/
62
Closings
Charleston CUSD #1
11
of
/
62
Closings
Charleston Head Start
12
of
/
62
Closings
Cowden-Herrick CUSD #3A
13
of
/
62
Closings
Cumberland Unit 77
14
of
/
62
Closings
Decatur Public Schools District #61
15
of
/
62
Closings
Dial-A-Ride-Coles County
16
of
/
62
Closings
Dieterich
17
of
/
62
Closings
Effingham Schools
18
of
/
62
Closings
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
19
of
/
62
Closings
Grace Lutheran CDC and Preschool
20
of
/
62
Closings
Greenview School District
21
of
/
62
Closings
Heritage School District
22
of
/
62
Closings
Immanuel Lutheran Early Childhood Center
23
of
/
62
Closings
Jacksonville District #117
24
of
/
62
Closings
LSA Decatur
25
of
/
62
Closings
Marshall
26
of
/
62
Closings
Martinsville
27
of
/
62
Closings
Mattoon Head Start
28
of
/
62
Closings
Mattoon Public Schools
29
of
/
62
Closings
Meridian
30
of
/
62
Closings
Morrisonville CUSD #1
31
of
/
62
Closings
MSD of Warren County (Ind.)
32
of
/
62
Closings
Mt. Zion
33
of
/
62
Closings
Neoga
34
of
/
62
Closings
New Berlin
35
of
/
62
Closings
Oakland
36
of
/
62
Closings
Okaw Valley Schools
37
of
/
62
Closings
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute
38
of
/
62
Closings
Pana Unit 8
39
of
/
62
Closings
Paris-Crestwood
40
of
/
62
Closings
Pawnee School District #11
41
of
/
62
Closings
Pleasant Plains
42
of
/
62
Closings
Sangamon Valley
43
of
/
62
Closings
Senior Services of Central Illinois
44
of
/
62
Closings
Shelbyville
45
of
/
62
Closings
Shiloh
46
of
/
62
Closings
South Fork School District 14
47
of
/
62
Closings
Springfield Concordia Lutheran School & Pre-School
48
of
/
62
Closings
Springfield Public Schools
49
of
/
62
Closings
SPRINGFIELD SCHOOLS
50
of
/
62
Closings
St. Patrick in Decatur
51
of
/
62
Closings
St. Teresa in Decatur
52
of
/
62
Closings
Stewardson-Strasburg
53
of
/
62
Closings
Sullivan
54
of
/
62
Closings
Sullivan Senior Center
55
of
/
62
Closings
Taylorville Schools
56
of
/
62
Closings
Teutopolis Schools
57
of
/
62
Closings
Tri-City CUSD #1
58
of
/
62
Closings
Tuscola
59
of
/
62
Closings
Urbana School District
60
of
/
62
Closings
Villa Grove District
61
of
/
62
Closings
WILLIAMSVILLE
62
of
/
62
Japan 2020
Quest for Gold: The curious case of Richard Jewell and the 1996 Olympics
Tokyo’s new stadium: A masterpiece by Japan’s Kengo Kuma
Quest for Gold: USA’s Becca Mann Makes Swimming History in Hawaii
Tokyo being billed as ‘Recovery Olympics’ — but not for all
Coverage team announced for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo
More Japan 2020 Headlines
Despite doping ban, Russian athletes prepare for Olympics
PHOTOS: Crews work to complete Olympic venues in Tokyo
Olympic champion Biles to headline post-Olympic tour
Russia faces next wave of punishment in endless doping saga
76ers’ Brett Brown to coach Australia at Tokyo Olympics
WADA panel recommends neutral status for Russia at Olympics
IOC’s Bach asked to intervene in Tokyo Olympic labor dispute
Murray, Djokovic looking forward to playing in 2020 Olympics
French language coming to Tokyo Olympics?
US baseball’s prospects struggle to reach Olympics
Meet Our Coverage Team
Jack Doles
Aaron Nolan
Andrew Marden
Erin Cargile
Marielena Balouris
Matt Barnes
Melissa Marino
Timeline: Major sporting events in Japan
Timeline: Major Sporting Events in Japan
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Don't Miss
Board takes aim at public safety positions