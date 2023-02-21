Intern with WCIA 3

WCIA 3 Internships

Get a jump start on your career with an internship with WCIA 3. Our interns receive exposure to the inner workings of a local news outlet. Our internship is a hands-on experience that will help you learn the basics of local journalism and the technical processes that deliver it to an audience.

Requirements include:

being enrolled in a collegiate journalism program as an upperclassman or grad student

ability to get to and from work independently

eligibility to receive credit from an educational institution

willingness to commit to between 12 to 18 hours per week. Shifts will be Monday through Friday from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm. WCIA 3 management will assign shifts.

Program begins June 5 th and ends on August 4 th , 2023

and ends on August 4 , 2023 Emphases include newswriting, news judgement, newscast producing, videography, reporting and digital journalism.

Interns will be supervised by WCIA 3 staffers throughout the internship

Interested applicants should click the link below to apply. Please include a letter of introduction and your resume.