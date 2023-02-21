Intern with WCIA 3

WCIA 3 Internships

Get a jump start on your career with an internship with WCIA 3.  Our interns receive exposure to the inner workings of a local news outlet.  Our internship is a hands-on experience that will help you learn the basics of local journalism and the technical processes that deliver it to an audience. 

Requirements include:

  • being enrolled in a collegiate journalism program as an upperclassman or grad student
  • ability to get to and from work independently
  • eligibility to receive credit from an educational institution
  • willingness to commit to between 12 to 18 hours per week.
    • Shifts will be Monday through Friday from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm.  WCIA 3 management will assign shifts.
  • Program begins June 5th and ends on August 4th, 2023
  • Emphases include newswriting, news judgement, newscast producing, videography, reporting and digital journalism.
  • Interns will be supervised by WCIA 3 staffers throughout the internship

Interested applicants should click the link below to apply.  Please include a letter of introduction and your resume.

Apply for Internship