Fundraising for postponed marathon

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A runner who had been training for the now-delayed Christie Clinic Illinois 5K is taking the postponement in stride.

Zoe Bouras works for the Immigration Project, a legal aid clinic serving immigrants in Central and Southern Illinois. The clinic focuses on cases involving naturalization, green card renewal, survivors of trauma, status, family petitions and DACA. The organization is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2020. The Immigration Project is one of 12 charities selected to be an official running partner of the Christie Clinic Marathon.

Bouras, an immigrant herself, had been fundraising for the clinic as a participant in the 5K. She thinks organizers made the right call in postponing the race.

“They’re going to have all this extra time to make it even better and more engaging and that’s great,” Bouras says. “And from a fundraising perspective, you know, now I just have longer to bother all my friends about it.”

Bouras says she’s going to continue her training plan.

“Now I’ve got four or five more months and I can train for longer, so maybe I can bump it up to a longer distance race,” Bouras says. “I’m looking at it as an opportunity to do more.”

The Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon was set for the weekend of April 23rd. On Thursday, officials announced they would postpone it in response to coronavirus concerns. Organizers are working with university officials to find another date later in the year.