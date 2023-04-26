CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Race Weekend is just two days away and the City of Champaign has a suggestion for nonparticipating individuals wanting to get around town in their cars.

City officials posted on Facebook a map of the half-marathon route, which runs through both Champaign and Urbana on several main roads. To avoid the route, city officials suggested that drivers use a surrounding beltway.

The beltway, as shown below, consists of Neil Street on the far west side, High Cross Road on the far east side and University Avenue on the far north side. The southern leg of the beltway is made up almost entirely of Windsor Road, with a bulge in the middle that extends further south to Curtis Road via Race Street and Philo Road.

Photo courtesy of the City of Champaign’s Facebook page

The half-marathon starts at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

In addition to the half-marathon the Green Street Mile starts at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, drivers should avoid the area during this time. There will also be a 5K event beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, beginning on Oak Street, south of St. Mary’s Road.