Top Ten Political Headlines in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) -- After a fatal outbreak of COVID-19 killed at least 31 veterans at the LaSalle Veterans Home, Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R IL-16) asked why the Illinois Department of Public Health waited 11 days before sending an infection control specialist, and quizzed the Pritzker administration for how long it took them to grant a federal expert access to the facility.

You can watch Kinzinger's extended interview here: