Top Ten Political Headlines in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — As we prepare to turn the page on 2020, here is a look back at the top ten political headlines in Illinois this year.
- Pritzker issues statewide order to stay at home, orders businesses to close
- On March 20th, Governor J.B. Pritzker exercised his emergency powers to order non-essential businesses to close in order to slow the spread of the Coronavirus. A record surge of jobless claims followed. Pritzker would later extend the statewide Stay-at-Home order and defend the prolonged use of executive power in court from a number of challenges from Republican state lawmakers and defiant business owners. A powerful statehouse committee later crafted an enforcement tool that would allow law enforcement or public health officials to fine businesses who refuse to comply with the state capacity limits or mask requirements.
- ComEd admits to corruption scheme
- The state’s largest power company confessed to a bribery scheme in federal charging documents. ComEd agreed to pay a $200 million fine to avoid corruption charges. In a deferred prosecution agreement, the utility company said its former executives disguised secret payments to members of Speaker Michael Madigan’s inner circle in order to curry favor with him and secure his approval of legislation that would prove lucrative to the company. ComEd continues to cooperate with the ongoing federal probe.
- Graduated income tax fails
- After the Coronavirus business closures dried up streams of state tax revenues, Governor Pritzker argued Illinois needed a graduated income tax “now more than ever.” Pritzker and Illinois Democrats rallied labor groups to campaign for the graduated income tax measure on the ballot that would abolish the flat tax enshrined in the state constitution. Republicans and business groups organized the opposition, and ultimately defeated it. Voters rejected the proposal, leaving Pritzker with an array of tough and painful choices. In order to keep his promise to balance the state’s budget, he’ll have to raise taxes, slash state spending, or both.
- Police killing of George Floyd sparks summer of protest and social unrest
- After cell phone video showed a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, protests broke out across the country. Several demonstrations were peaceful and highlighted uplifting messages of racial justice and equality. Other protests devolved into violent riots. Looters took advantage of the mayhem, smashing storefront windows and clearing the shelves at retail stores in Chicago’s downtown. The unrest forced lawmakers to consider changes to the role of police in modern America, and to re-examine how we honor the figures of history. Speaker Michael Madigan called for the removal of the statue of Stephen A. Douglas outside the front steps of the statehouse, citing the former U.S. Senator’s past as a slaveowner.
- Madigan allies indicted, Special Investigative Committee considers expelling Madigan
- In November, the U.S. District Attorney of the Northern District charged Mike McClain, Jay Doherty, John Hooker and Anne Pramaggiore with nine counts of bribery and corruption. All four defendants declined invitations to testify before a House Special Investigative Committee where lawmakers considered whether or not to recommend discipline or possible expulsion of Speaker Madigan. Democrats on the committee later disbanded the panel without issuing any subpoenas to compel Madigan or his allies to testify. In written statements, Madigan declined any wrongdoing.
- President Trump commutes Blagojevich prison sentence
- Convicted felon Rod Blagojevich, Illinois’ former governor, got out of federal prison after President Donald Trump cut his 14-year prison sentence short in February. Upon his release, the silver-haired politician showed no remorse for his crimes and doubled down in his defense, claiming he did nothing wrong. Blagojevich was later disbarred as a licensed attorney before he began selling video messages to fans on Cameo.
- Statehouse sidelined: legislature cancels most of spring session, all of fall veto session
- In a move not seen in modern history, the Illinois House and Senate canceled 11 weeks of legislative session between March and May, opting only to meet in person for four days right before the budget deadline at the end of May. The House of Representatives scattered out at the Bank of Springfield Convention Center while senators rotated through the floor of the Senate to cast their votes, all while wearing masks. The House and Senate both moved to cancel the fall veto session as well, while several members complained that the legislative branch had been reduced at a time when the state desperately needed aid.
- Senate elects President Don Harmon
- After former Senate President John Cullerton announced his abrupt resignation in November of 2019, Senators Don Harmon and Kimberly Lightford emerged as the two top contenders to take the reins as his successor. Harmon ultimately consolidated support within the caucus and was elected as the next Senate President, pledging to clean up the culture of corruption with a new era of ethics in the General Assembly. Two former Democratic state senators, Martin Sandoval and Terry Link, pleaded guilty to federal charges in 2020 and both agreed to cooperate with federal investigators. Sandoval died in December after becoming sick with the Coronavirus.
- Justice Thomas Kilbride loses seat on Illinois Supreme Court
- Illinois Republicans won a rare victory at the ballot box in November by defeating the retention efforts from Illinois Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride. Top Illinois Republicans assailed Kilbride after his campaign flip-flopped on a vow not to take money from accounts controlled by Speaker Madigan and accepted half a million dollars from the Illinois Democratic Party. GOP mega-donors Ken Griffin and Dick Uihlein donated a combined $5.5 million dollars to a super PAC dedicated to blocking Kilbride’s retention. The state’s high court appointed a replacement justice to fill in for Kilbride during the next two years. The open seat up for election in 2022 will determine the partisan control of the court.
- Senate Republicans oust Brady, tap McConchie as Minority Leader
- One of Illinois’ most underreported political stories of 2020 happened in the state Senate where Republicans hold a superminority. With just 18 members, and with two of their more tenured members leaving office in the new year, the caucus decided to change leadership. A growing number of conservative senators from downstate had grown frustrated with Republican Leader Bill Brady’s cozy relationship with Governor J.B. Pritzker. Others grumbled about Brady’s conflicts of interest with the video gaming industry. Some were clamoring for stronger leadership that could reset the tone and reshape the electoral strategy for a party that has been reduced to obscurity and irrelevance in Springfield. The caucus landed on Senator Dan McConchie from Hawthorne Woods to step in and lead the charge ahead of a statewide election year with a new electoral map when every member of the General Assembly faces re-election in 2022.
In Memoriam: Former Illinois Governor Jim Thompson died at 84 in August.