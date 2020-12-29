Top Ten Political Headlines in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — As we prepare to turn the page on 2020, here is a look back at the top ten political headlines in Illinois this year.

  1. Pritzker issues statewide order to stay at home, orders businesses to close
  2. ComEd admits to corruption scheme
    • The state’s largest power company confessed to a bribery scheme in federal charging documents. ComEd agreed to pay a $200 million fine to avoid corruption charges. In a deferred prosecution agreement, the utility company said its former executives disguised secret payments to members of Speaker Michael Madigan’s inner circle in order to curry favor with him and secure his approval of legislation that would prove lucrative to the company. ComEd continues to cooperate with the ongoing federal probe.
  3. Graduated income tax fails
    • After the Coronavirus business closures dried up streams of state tax revenues, Governor Pritzker argued Illinois needed a graduated income tax “now more than ever.” Pritzker and Illinois Democrats rallied labor groups to campaign for the graduated income tax measure on the ballot that would abolish the flat tax enshrined in the state constitution. Republicans and business groups organized the opposition, and ultimately defeated it. Voters rejected the proposal, leaving Pritzker with an array of tough and painful choices. In order to keep his promise to balance the state’s budget, he’ll have to raise taxes, slash state spending, or both.
  4. Police killing of George Floyd sparks summer of protest and social unrest
    • After cell phone video showed a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, protests broke out across the country. Several demonstrations were peaceful and highlighted uplifting messages of racial justice and equality. Other protests devolved into violent riots. Looters took advantage of the mayhem, smashing storefront windows and clearing the shelves at retail stores in Chicago’s downtown. The unrest forced lawmakers to consider changes to the role of police in modern America, and to re-examine how we honor the figures of history. Speaker Michael Madigan called for the removal of the statue of Stephen A. Douglas outside the front steps of the statehouse, citing the former U.S. Senator’s past as a slaveowner.
  5. Madigan allies indicted, Special Investigative Committee considers expelling Madigan
  6. President Trump commutes Blagojevich prison sentence
  7. Statehouse sidelined: legislature cancels most of spring session, all of fall veto session
  8. Senate elects President Don Harmon
    • After former Senate President John Cullerton announced his abrupt resignation in November of 2019, Senators Don Harmon and Kimberly Lightford emerged as the two top contenders to take the reins as his successor. Harmon ultimately consolidated support within the caucus and was elected as the next Senate President, pledging to clean up the culture of corruption with a new era of ethics in the General Assembly. Two former Democratic state senators, Martin Sandoval and Terry Link, pleaded guilty to federal charges in 2020 and both agreed to cooperate with federal investigators. Sandoval died in December after becoming sick with the Coronavirus.
  9. Justice Thomas Kilbride loses seat on Illinois Supreme Court
    • Illinois Republicans won a rare victory at the ballot box in November by defeating the retention efforts from Illinois Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride. Top Illinois Republicans assailed Kilbride after his campaign flip-flopped on a vow not to take money from accounts controlled by Speaker Madigan and accepted half a million dollars from the Illinois Democratic Party. GOP mega-donors Ken Griffin and Dick Uihlein donated a combined $5.5 million dollars to a super PAC dedicated to blocking Kilbride’s retention. The state’s high court appointed a replacement justice to fill in for Kilbride during the next two years. The open seat up for election in 2022 will determine the partisan control of the court.
  10. Senate Republicans oust Brady, tap McConchie as Minority Leader
    • One of Illinois’ most underreported political stories of 2020 happened in the state Senate where Republicans hold a superminority. With just 18 members, and with two of their more tenured members leaving office in the new year, the caucus decided to change leadership. A growing number of conservative senators from downstate had grown frustrated with Republican Leader Bill Brady’s cozy relationship with Governor J.B. Pritzker. Others grumbled about Brady’s conflicts of interest with the video gaming industry. Some were clamoring for stronger leadership that could reset the tone and reshape the electoral strategy for a party that has been reduced to obscurity and irrelevance in Springfield. The caucus landed on Senator Dan McConchie from Hawthorne Woods to step in and lead the charge ahead of a statewide election year with a new electoral map when every member of the General Assembly faces re-election in 2022.

In Memoriam: Former Illinois Governor Jim Thompson died at 84 in August.

