Data shows steps in the right direction

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell has five people in his jail who are not supposed to be there.

Over two months ago, those five were found unfit to stand trial by a judge, and ordered to Illinois Department of Human Services custody, but they’re still waiting to be transferred.

“This is a an ever growing number for us,” Campbell said. “And again, it’s concerning to us, because every day they’re in our custody is another potential problem.”

DHS has mental health facilities across the state, but they are often at capacity, leaving the burden of housing them on county jails until they can be transferred. DHS Secretary Grace Hou said Wednesday that the lack of staffing and an increase in demand for this space is causing the delays.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of court remanded referrals to our psychiatric hospitals at the same time, as the governor shared, we are facing workforce challenges not just in the state, but in the behavioral health system, writ large,” Hou said.

Campbell has been a vocal critic of IDHS for over a year on this problem. When these transfers don’t happen, it can lead to overcrowding in his jail, and his facility can’t provide the care people need.

“They need a different type of health than what we can provide,” Campbell said. “So we’re anxious for them to get that help. And we pay extra to have more mental health coverage in the jail, but it’s just not exactly what they need.”

Sangamon County even went so far as suing the state over the delays. When they did, the inmates involved in those lawsuits ended up being moved. Secretary Hou said the legal battles often caused the state to slow down attempts to fix the problem.

“I would say when there’s a legal challenge, it confines our ability a little bit to be flexible in terms of making decisions as it relates to placement,” Hou said. “But I understand the perspective of county sheriffs and folks who feel ill equipped to meet the needs of these individuals.”

The state recently changed the rules around the transfer window IDHS has. Last summer, when Sangamon County started filing lawsuits, the law said IDHS had 20 days to transfer the patient to an IDHS facility once the court ordered it. Now, under the new law, the state has 60 days to declare which facility the patient will go to.

“I thought maybe with the change in the law, they recognized this problem,” Campbell said. “But really, it’s been exacerbated by the law, because now they have the flexibility of holding them in our facilities into perpetuity. All they have to do is renew this every 30 days, which they are continuing to do, and they stay in our custody. Its the state’s responsibility to get these inmates the help they need, not the jails.”

Hou says the state is taking steps to fix the problem. IDHS data shows the department has taken in 420 patients who were unfit to stand trial since the beginning of the year, and they have added 69 new spaces at these facilities in the last year.

“So we’re using innovative approaches right now, to staff up beds, even as we’re trying to increase additional state public servants,” Hou said.

IDHS is also working on expanding their Alton facility. When complete, there will be an additional 100 beds in the facility.